However, the trending style is lace kaftan. It is versatile and excellent for all occasions. You can try lace kaftans at work, as a typical business attire, or you can wear them with professional apparel.

There are endless lace kaftan options to try. You will not go wrong with a boho chic-look inspired by bohemian accessories such as leather belts, floppy hats, chunky bracelets, fringed bags and suede boots. Lace goes well with other fabrics. So a combination of ankara and lace makes a good Kaftan style. Lace and plain fabric combination made into kaftan always comes out chic. The beautiful thing about this trend is that, it is ideal for anybody’s size and shape.