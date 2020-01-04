Puff

Designers will continue to create a dramatic, puffy look this year. This look will be everywhere in tops, dresses too. So you can incorporate this trend into your wardrobe even if you don’t have any weddings or occasions on the horizon.

Fringe

Fringe will continue to rule this year. It is a great way to add bold, whimsical style to your wardrobe, and it doesn’t have to be over the top. It is a great way to get involved with this trend without worrying about taking it too far.

Orange

Beyond the bold neon shades you’ll be seeing everyone, one other bold colour is experiencing a renaissance of sorts this year as well: orange. Several shades of orange are poised for a big year in women’s fashion.