There’s no shortage of exciting new trends you can incorporate into your wardrobe this year. You may already be seeing these hot new looks around town, and everywoman is sure to find at least one exciting style they can add to their wardrobe.
Puff
Designers will continue to create a dramatic, puffy look this year. This look will be everywhere in tops, dresses too. So you can incorporate this trend into your wardrobe even if you don’t have any weddings or occasions on the horizon.
Fringe
Fringe will continue to rule this year. It is a great way to add bold, whimsical style to your wardrobe, and it doesn’t have to be over the top. It is a great way to get involved with this trend without worrying about taking it too far.
Orange
Beyond the bold neon shades you’ll be seeing everyone, one other bold colour is experiencing a renaissance of sorts this year as well: orange. Several shades of orange are poised for a big year in women’s fashion.
Pleat is making a successful return in 2020. It is a dramatic, flowing silhouette that’s sure to flatter any woman, regardless of their body type.
Shorts
Last year was the year of the bike short, and while that trend was fun while it lasted, we’re hap- py to see it go in favour of some more sensible and practical shorts. Shorts of all kinds will be having a renaissance this season, and you can expect to see everything from beautifully tailored classics to micros and knee-length styles as well.
Flats
This year you’ll be seeing tons of stylish and bold new flats that are perfect for any occasion.
Prints
Prints will have a big impact in 2020, and they can be a great way to add bold style to your wardrobe.
Photos: Google
