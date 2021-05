By Christy Anyanwu

Adire is one fantastic fabric that makes you stand out in any gathering, especially, if it is well made. The simple fabric is so good and fashionable you could rock it to any function and heads would turn if it is well tailored. In the past, designers simply used the fabric for ‘iro’ and ‘buba’ or kaftan. In recent times, adire is being used to make a variety of fashionable designs and more styles are evolving with the various beautiful prints of the fabric.