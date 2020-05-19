Lukman Olabiyi

The children of a late businessman, Alhaji Afisu Ologolo of Eti-Osa Local Government, Lagos State has threatened to drag the Ojomu Chieftancy Family before the court in order to give account on how their father’s land was sold.

The children of the late businessman, Ologolo are seeking to recover 10.191 hectares (152 plots) of land in Lekki from the chieftaincy family in Ajiran, which they claimed its ownership but allegedly sold without their consent.

The deceased family, through their lawyer, Mr Emmanuel Chukwu disclosed that the late Ologolo died at age 44, without his wives or nine children, who were still kids, having knowledge of the property, at the time. Chukwu alleged that the chieftancy family took advantage of the deceased death to trespass on his property and sold it without his family’s consent. But in 2016, Ologolo’s family found in their father’s belongings, documents, including a Deed of Conveyance (with accompanying Survey Plan Number WYF 25 dated August 16, 1977) registered as 85/85/1658 and dated August 29, 1977 in the Lagos Land Registry. The documents showed that Ologolo owned and exercised exclusive possession and occupation of the entire 10.191 hectares – which was originally farmland – until his death. According to a letter written on March 4, 2020 to both the Oba of Ajiran, Tijani Adetunji Akinloye and to the Balogun of Ajiran, Yekini Olawale Bakare responsibility, the lawyer stated that the late Mr. Afisu Ologolo never divested himself of the ownership of the property or any part thereof neither did he authorise anyone to do same on his behalf.