The National Population Commission (NPC) says it will cover Daura in Katsina and five other Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the nation 100 per cent in the forthcoming trial census.

The NPC Federal Commissioner in charge of Katsina State, Mr Bala Almu-Banye, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Daura, on the exercise scheduled for July 11 to 24.

According to him, as part of preparations for the exercise, NPC has commenced the training of about 1,250 personnel who would conduct the exercise in Daura LGA.

He explained that, “being a sample exercise, the trial census would only be conducted in selected areas, one LGA will be fully covered in one state in each of the six geo-political zones.

“One supervisory area in three LGAs is in each of the three Senatorial districts in the remaining 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The LGAs include Daura in Katsina, representing Northwest, Toungo in Adamawa, representing Northeast, and Karu in Nasarawa representing North Central.

“Imeko in Ogun representing Southwest, Idemili in Anambra representing Southeast while Brass in Bayelsa State will represent the South South.

“In total, 7,718 Enumeration Areas (EAs) have been selected for the trial census to test-run suitability and readiness for the actual census in 2023.

“In consideration of the fact that the success of the trial census depends on the knowledge and skills of personnel engaged, we have commenced this from June 27 to end on July, 8, 2022.

“Topics to be covered during the training of the trial census field personnel are census methodology, planning and operations and use of digital maps among other important things.”

Almu-Banye added that the cooperation and support of the stakeholders and general public were vital for the successful conduct of the trial census.

According to him, the commission has put in place elaborate arrangements for advocacy and publicity, saying that the press briefing was a component of the advocacy and publicity drive.

“I therefore wish to call on all key stakeholders, especially the Katsina State Government, Daura Emirate and council to extend support and assistance to the functionaries assigned to work within their domain.

“In view of the precarious security situation in the country, I also wish to appeal to security agents in Daura LGA to assist in providing security to our field functionaries and materials,” he appealed. (NAN)