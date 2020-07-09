Lukman Olabiyi

Federal High Court, Lagos, fixed July 9 (today) to commence the trial of Dr. Adepoju Anuoluwapo, who was docked for allegedly obstructing investigation into circumstances that led to her client’s death.

Dr. Anuoluwapo was docked alongside her cosmetic surgery firm, Med Contour Ltd on five-count charge before Justice Mohammed Liman by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail on self recognition. The FCCPC is investigating allegations that the defendants’ services resulted in the death of Mrs Nneka Onwuzuligbo.

It is also investigating complaints by three consumers: Marlene Adejumo Oluwakemi, Taiwo Omolola Temilade and Vivian Onwuzuligbo that Dr Anuoluwapo’s body enhancement business is unsafe.

It filed a five-count charge marked FHC/L/125c/2020 alleging that Anuoluwapo shunned its investigation into the case and declined to produce documents required by the Commission.

The charge, prosecuted by FCCPC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babatunde Irukera, accused Anuoluwapo of failure “or refusal to appear before the FCCPC in compliance with a summons as required by law.