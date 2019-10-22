Tony John, Port Harcourt

Absence of a legal representative for notorious Rivers State serial killer, Gracious West, yesterday, stalled his trial at the State High Court in Port Harcourt.

About a month after his arrest, he was arraigned before Justice Adolphus Enebeli of the Rivers State High Court, in Port Harcourt.

West, 39, is facing trial in suit no: PHC/3426/CR/2019.

When the matter was mentioned for plea, Justice Enebeli adjourned till today following the absence of the defence counsel after the prosecution counsel mentioned appearances.

Enebeli cited the Rivers State Criminal Justice Act, which gives the accused person right to have a lawyer for justice and fairness.

The judge, therefore, ordered the accused serial killer to ensure he presents his lawyer on the next adjourned date or he should be ready to accept any nominated counsel by the court to represent him.

Speaking with newsmen outside the courtroom, the prosecution counsel, Gladys Gimegu, said the police was ready to prosecute the matter. She said the accused would be returned to the court today to face his trial.