From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has fixed October 2 for the commencement of trial of some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) splinter group, ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP).

The defendants are, Caretaker Secretary of the APC in the State, Hon Rasaq Salinsile and former Chairman of the party who is also the chairman of the splinter group, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi, former Commissioner for Works and Transports, Engr. Kazeem Salami, former Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Special Needs, Com. Biyi Odunlade, former Special Adviser to the Governor on Taxation, Barr. Gbenga Akano , a member of the APC in Ilesa, Alaba Popoola and Azeez Adekunle.

They were accused of assaulting one Muideen Ajetunmobi and Usman Lekan at the APC Secretariat on August 14, 2021.

Though, the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, had directed the party leadership to ensure that they withdraw the case from court.

When the case came up on Friday, counsel to the defendants, Barr. Gbenga Awosode who led other 10 lawyers, informed the court that there was a report that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had directed that the case be discontinued.

But, the police prosecutor, Mr John Idoko, said he was not aware of any move to discontinue the case and he has no directive to do so.

However, the defense counsel, Awosode prayed the court to direct the prosecutor to furnish him with proof of evidence for the prosecution of the case.

The Chief Magistrate, Dr. Oluesegun Ayilara, thereby granted the prayer and ordered the police to supply the proof of evidence to the defence counsels.

Magistrate Ayilara subsequently adjourned the case till October 22, 2021 for hearing.

