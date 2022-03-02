From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The trial of suspected killers of a 400-level student of Lagos State University (LASU), Seun Oladele-Daley, began on Wednesday at an Osun State High Court sitting in Ikire, Irewole Local Government.

The suspected killers, Prophet Philip Segun of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Owolabi Adeeko (26) and Bola Adeeko (49), were alleged to have conspired to committ the crime.

The charge sheet alleged that the defendants committed the crime on the 8th December, 2019 at about 9:00pm at Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Solution Chapel, Ikoyi-Ile, Osun State.

It was alleged that the defendants killed the victim by hitting her on the head with a pestle while she was sleeping and also severed her body parts.

When the matter came up Wednesday, before Justice Christiana Olokede-Obadina in Ikire, state prosecution team led by the acting Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Adekemi Bello, called an Investigative Police Officer, Adesina Joseph, as a witness in the matter.

The witness told the court that he was among the investigation team from Mowe Police Division headquarter, Ogun state, whose team tracked IME number of the deceased phone to Ikoyi-Ile where the mobile phone was recovered from Prophet Segun.

The IPO in his evidence, told the court that investigation led to the arrest of the other two defendants who are accomplice in the alleged crime.

The court thereby asked the counsels to pick a convenient date in April and communicate to the clerk of the court.