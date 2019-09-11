Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governorship Election Tribunal has fixed Saturday to deliver judgement on the legal battle between Governor Dapo Abiodun and the candidate of the Allied People Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade.

Akinlade and his party had filed a petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/01/19 on the grounds of alleged over-voting and Abiodun’s lack of qualification to contest in the March 9 governorship election.

Justice Yusuf Halilu-led panel had on August 19, reserved its ruling, shortly after all parties had adopted final written addresses before the tribunal.

While adopting his final written address, the petitioner, through his lead counsel, Mike Osuman (SAN), prayed the tribunal to disqualify Abiodun as a candidate in the March 9 poll, invalidate his victory and return him (Akinlade) in his stead as the governor.

But, Abiodun’s lead counsel, Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), described the APM’s petition as dead on arrival, and urged the tribunal to dismiss it.

However, the tribunal Secretary, Nyior Henry Sekulla, yesterday informed Daily Sun that the three-man panel had fixed the ruling for Saturday.

“The judgement has been fixed for Saturday, September 14. And we have sent formal notification to all parties, including calls and text messages, Sekulla said.