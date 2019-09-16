Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Counsel to the Senate spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, Rafiu Balogun, has faulted the state Election Petition Tribunal verdict, which declared immediate past minority leader, Abiodun Olujimi, winner of the Ekiti South election.

Balogun, in his reaction, maintained the tribunal actually made case for the petitioner by conducting a recount of the votes.

The tribunal, sitting in Ado Ekiti. had, last Tuesday, nullified election of Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the true winner of the February 23 election.

Delivering the judgement, the three-man tribunal, in a unanimous judgement, read by Justice Danladi Adeck, said Olujimi polled 54,894 as against Adeyeye, who polled 52,243.

Balogun said there was no order from the court for the recount to be conducted either by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or the tribunal.

Balogun, who explained the defence team had argued against such during the proceedings, wondered where the tribunal derived its powers to carry out such a sensitive task which its judgement was relied upon.