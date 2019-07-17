George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Owerri, the capital of Imo state, has admitted duplicate documents of result sheets used in the March 9 Imo State governorship election tendered by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Senator Hope Uzodinma as evidence.

The panel of tribunal judges who sat on Tuesday and Wednesday at Court 8, having inspected the duplicate copies of the INEC result sheets as tendered by the APC candidate counsels on the consent of the number one witness, Hope Uzodinma, “hereby admitted these evidence tendered. Although these duplicate copies of the INEC result sheets were objected by the counsels to Emeka Ihedioha, of the People’s Democratic Party and Independent National Electoral Commission first, second and third respondents pending address”.

The APC candidate lead counsel Chief Olusolaoke had tendered evidences of duplicate copies of INEC result sheets from 23 polling units in Ohaji/Egbema, two copies from two polling units in Oru-West, eight copies from Ihitte-Uboma and 28 copies in Owerri West local government areas, among others.

But the senior lawyers to Emeka Ihedioha PDP and INEC vehemently objected the tendered duplicate documents of the INEC result sheets of 2019 election governorship.