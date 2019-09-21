Linus Oota , Lafia

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Lafia has affirmed the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9th general election. Mr David Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) filed a petition challenging the result of the election in which INEC declared Governor Sule was declared as the winner.

Delivering the judgment which lasted for nine hours, the three-member tribunal headed by Justice Abba Mohammed, dismissed the case filed by the PDP and it’s candidate , David Ombugadu, on the grounds that the petition lacked merit. The PDP and it’s candidate were challenging the declaration that the election was not in compliance with the INEC guildlines and that the number of votes that returned the governor did not tally with the total number of accredited voters in the entire exercise. Reacting, the deputy governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, called on the petitioners to join hands with the Abdullahi Sule led-government to move the state forward.