Gyang Bere, Jos

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos has affirmed the election of candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Barrister Istifanus Gyang.

The Tribunal struck out the petition filed by candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Sanusi Moh’d Inuwa, who had challenged the election of Gyang as winner of the Plateau North Senatorial election.

Chairman of the Tribunal Hon. Justice Theophilus N Nzeogwu, who delivered the judgement, said the petitioner failed to prove his case.

“The petitioner failed to prove his case because he did not tender any document to show that he was indeed validly nominated to contest for the Plateau North Senatorial District,” the judge said.

The UPP had earlier informed the Tribunal that Inuwa was nominated to contest for Plateau South Senatorial District and not Plateau North Senatorial District as claimed by candidate.

The National Secretary of UPP had testified before the Tribunal that the UPP sponsored the petitioner for Plateau South and not Plateau North as seen in the certified true copy of the form UPP submitted to INEC.

Defence counsel Barrister Niri Doron described the judgement as a victory for democracy and the people of Plateau North.

The petitioner’s counsel, Barr George O Izere, accepted that the petitioner has aired his grievances and the court has decided.

On whether the petitioner would appeal the judgement, Izere said: “My client would decide that.”

Reacting to the judgment, Senator Gyang, who is the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence in the 9th Assembly, said that he owed his victory to God and dedicates it to the people who gave him the mandate on their behalf.

“It is, however, needful to say that the petition was a needless distraction and an attempt to gain by fraud what can only be gotten through the free exercise of the peoples franchise,” Gyang said.

“No wonder it was struck out for being incompetent and dismissed on its merit.

“Our confidence in God and our people has been reinforced and strengthened.

“We, therefore, remain ever committed to the pursuit and attainment of our set goal in deploying the mandate to secure the people through peace, reconcile the people and empower the people,” he stated.