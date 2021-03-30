From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday, affirmed the victory of Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 governorship poll as it dismissed all petitions filed against him and his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Five political parties had filed petitions against his declaration as winner of the election.

But the Justice Yunusa Musa-led three-man tribunal while delivering judgment on the petitions in Benin, unanimously dismissed all the petitions filed by the aggrieved parties for lack of merit.

The petitioners included Action Democratic Party (ADP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM). The candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Agol Tracy, failed to join her party in her petition.

They predicated their cases on the basis of controversial degree result submitted alongside nomination and expression of interest forms to INEC by the governor for the purpose of the election, and claims of unlawful exclusion from the poll.

The tribunal held that the petitioners could not substantiate their respective claims and awarded the sum of N200,000 each to INEC, Obaseki, Philip Shaibu against one of the petitioners, APM.