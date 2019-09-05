Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State today affirmed the victory of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, Princess Stella Oduah, at the February 23 senatorial election in the state.

It also confirmed the victory of another PDP candidate and member representing Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia federal constituency, Hon. Val Anyika in the constituency election on the same date.

The tribunal in affirming Oduah’s electoral victory dismissed the petition of her rival, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Dr. Chinedu, Emmanuel Emeka, for lack of merit.

Same was the case in Anyika’s as the tribunal dismissed the petition of the APGA candidate in the election, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, for lack of merit and failure to prove his claims.