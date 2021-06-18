From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Calabar has affirmed PDP winner of December 5, 2021 north senatorial by-election and subsequently upheld the victory of Stephen Odey of the PDP.

The three-man tribunal headed by Hon. Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammed dismissed the reliefs sought by APCs Joe Agi, SAN in Suit No. EPT/CR/03/2020.

Justice Muhammed in his judgment, which was read for about four hours, held that Stephen Odey was validly nominated and sponsored by the PDP for the by- elections and also held that the PDP candidate had no criminal conviction as spelt out by the constitution.

He held that the PDP did not have two candidates for the elections as the party confirmed to have submitted Stephen Odey’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Two other members of the tribunal Justice John Abe and Justice Gilbert Alo also concurred with the judgment.

Counsel to the petitioners (Joe Agi and APC), Oladimeji Ekemgba said they will study the judgment and avail their clients with the best advise in what to do.

He said they have seen some appealable grounds and will test it and be able to know whether the political party is permitted under our law to field two candidates for an election.

He said their main ground here is that PDP fielded two candidates for the election while their other party fielded one candidate.

On his part, Director General of Cross River State Due Process, Alphonsus Ogar Eba said justice had been done.

“The good news is not about the defection, it’s about the justice of the case. What the court has said today was that the petition Joe Agi, SAN filled and said that PDP had no candidate was not true.

“The court found here today that Senator Dr. Stephen Adie Odey was the candidate that was dully sponsored, who participated in all the stages of the election, and was declared winner on the 6th and everything that was done there was perfect and court could not find any reason to upturn that”, he said.