Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 23, 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is expected to call his witnesses today at the presidential election petition tribunal after tendering his documentary evidence in 10 states in support of his petition against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku and his political platform have lined up 400 witnesses to be called in the 10 days allowed by the tribunal.

Atiku who kick started hearing of his substantive petition last week Thursday ,has so far tendered a total of 31, 371 documents comprising election results sheets from wards, polling units and Local Government Areas in 10 states of the federation.

The states are ; Niger, Yobe, Katsina, Kebbi, Borno, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna and partly Kano.

His lead counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) who tendered the documents which also include receipts issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in respect of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the results sheets, told the tribunal that the remaining results from Kano state will be tendered today.

He further informed the tribunal of his client’s intention to call witnesses to support his case against Buhari electoral victory on Monday.

While a total of 5,196 results sheets were tendered by Atiku last Thursday from Niger and Yobe states, the petitioner further tendered 26, 175 results sheets on Friday from 10 states, bringing the total number of documentary evidence to 31, 371.

The breakdown of the documents from eight states indicated that, 3378 came from Katsina, 2106 came from Kebbi, 3472 from Borno, 3162 from Jigawa, 1912 from Gombe, 3539 from Bauchi, 3335, from Kaduna and 5271 came from Kano.

Atiku’s lawyer, while tendering the documents told the tribunal that the remaining ones from Kano state would be brought on Monday, the adjourned date.

As agreed upon, counsel to INEC, Yunus Ustaz Usman, that of Buhari, Mike Igbokwe (SAN) and that of the APC, Charles Edosomwan (SAN), objected to the admissibility of the documents but, however, informed the tribunal that reasons for their objections would be made at the address stage of hearing in the Petition.

The proceedings were witnessed by the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the election, Mr. Peter Obi who represented the petitioners, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu who stood for Buhari and Dare Oketade for APC.