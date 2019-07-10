Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Supporters to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, under the aegis of Justice Vanguard, have accused the Buhari Media Organization (BMO) of planting fake news in the media to reduce the discourse of Atiku’s watertight petition is generating at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The statement issued by the Convener, Justice Vanguard, Ezekiel Adeojo, expressed disappointment over an alleged barrage of fake news the group is churning into media to mutilate the statements of Atiku’s witnesses, purposely to confuse the Nigerian public and subsequently create holes in petitioner’s submissions.

They further alleged that the group has been given a matching order with commensurate funding by the Presidency to rubbish testimonies of Atiku’s witnesses in the media by ensuring that every comment of the witnesses is twisted in the public.

“With the mind-boggling testimonies of Atiku’s witnesses at the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which validates our earlier statement that Atiku’s mandate was stolen, the Presidency has been sent into frenzy mode.

“The APC has been panicking since the petitioner’s witnesses opened the putrid can of worms on how the electoral will of Nigerians was truncated. Even INEC has been contradicting itself; destroying whatever credibility that is left of the commission just to defend indefensible electoral heist called 2019 presidential election.

“We, Justice Vanguard have been reliably informed by our intelligence that BMO has been given a matching order with commensurate funding by the Presidency to rubbish testimonies of Atiku’s witnesses in the media by ensuring that every comment of the witnesses is twisted in the public,” the statement read.

Reacting further, the group noted: “This explains the barrage of fake news in the media mutilating statements of Atiku’s witnesses, just to confuse Nigerian public and subsequently create holes in petitioner’s submissions.

“Some propagandised stories like: “Atiku’s witness can’t remember date of presidential election” published by online version of a news medium, and sensational report tagged “Breaking: I saw my statement for the first time before Tribunal, says Atiku’s witness,” promoted in another newspaper. These are spine reports. Discerning Nigerians are already aware that the news medium is one of propagandistic platforms of an APC chieftain.

“We want to categorically inform Nigerians that these infantile propaganda reported as statements of Atiku’s witnesses, do not reflect what happened at the tribunal in the last few days. We acknowledge the fact that the PDP’s witnesses are not infallible like every other human, but does not have the propensity to make such omnibus mistakes.

“These stories were planted in the media by fake news industry called Buhari Media Organization (BMO) to reduce the discourse Atiku’s watertight petition is generating. Nigerians should watch out for more fake news as more spin doctors under the payroll of the ruling APC have been commissioned to unleash a beehive of falsehood to corrupt impregnable facts being reeled out by Atiku’s witnesses at the tribunal. They are jittery because Atiku is indeed coming,” the group noted in the statement.