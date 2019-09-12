Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has decribed the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal against the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alh. Atiku Abubakar, as the validation of the people’s mandate.

In a press statement on Thursday signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, Lalong said:

“The judgement which was very thorough has validated the mandate of the people at the poll. To some extent, the tribunal was delaying the President and the APC Government from implementing some of the develompental programmes he has put in place, but with this, Nigerians will benefit immensely from the judgement.

“When the judgement was going on, both the lawyers and non lawyers enjoy it; and I ma certain that it is going to add value to the judiciary and good governance in Nigeria.

“For a long time, I have not seen a judgement that is very thorough and sound as this. With this judgement, Nigerians will experience more development.”

The Plateau Governor said President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) will settle down for good governance now that his victory has been validated by the tribunal.