Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State Elections Petition Tribunal has thrown out a petition filed by Binta Masi Garba and Mohammed Mo-Allahyidi, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeking to upturn the victory of Ishaku Abbo and Binos Yeroa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2019 senatorial elections for both Northern and Southern Adamawa senatorial zones.

The panel sitting in Yola, threw out both cases for lack of merit

One of the petitioners, Masi Garba had approached the tribunal challenging the victory of Senator Cliff Abbo of PDP over claims of massive irregularities.

Delivering the ruling, the lead Judge, Justice Suleiman Akanbi, said the petitioner failed to produce sufficient evidence to prove her case beyond reasonable doubt.

The petitioner had alleged that the respondent was not duly elected claiming that the election that brought him was marred by massive irregularities.

Similarly, the tribunal upheld the elections of the senator representing Southern Adamawa, Binos Dauda Yeroe after it dismissed the petition filed by the former senator representing Southern Adamawa, Mohammed Moallayidi

It dismissed the case filed by Mrs. Ovaldi Madayi of APC against the victory of Rep. Laori Kwamoti of PDP for Numan/Demsa/Lamurde Federal Constituency.

Also dismissed was that of Malam Mucthar Kabiru of PDP challenging the victory of Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas of APC for Ganye/Toungo/Jada/Mayo-Belwa Federal Constituency.