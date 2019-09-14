Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is delaying the release of the record of its judgment in the 2019 presidential election dispute between its candidate, Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP in statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it believes that the delay is allegedly aimed at frustrating its appeal at the Supreme Court.

The opposition party stated that the Tribunal is aware that they have 14 days within which it must file its appeal before the Supreme Court.

“Our party and millions of supporters across the country believe that the delay is a calculated attempt by some quarters to frustrate our appeal at the Supreme Court, where Nigerians have expressed confidence to get justice as well as restore the integrity of our judiciary, which has been eroded by the Tribunal.

“It is instructive to state that the Court of Appeal is aware that our party and candidate have mandatory 14 days to appeal to the Supreme Court, yet it is delaying in releasing a judgment that was read for nine hours and which it wants the public to believe it actually wrote.

“Our party fears that this development is lending credence to suspicion in the public space that the judgment is being tampered with and altered, in the name of correcting errors, knowing that there is no way the verdicts can stand the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.