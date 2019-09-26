Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

National and States Assemblies Elections Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto, yesterday, dismissed the petitions filed against the elections of two members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The members are Kabiru Dauda and Abubakar Zakari, representing Gada East and Rabah Constituencies, respectively.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Garba Yakubu Tsitse, had filed a petition before the tribunal, challenging the declaration of Dauda as the winner of the March 9, election.

He alleged that Dauda was not duly elected having not scored the majority of lawful votes cast.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Ubale Musa Yusuf, held that the election of Dauda was valid, as he has scored the majority of the lawful votes cast, and that the election was conducted in compliance wit all the extant electoral laws of the nation.

Justice Yusuf said the petition lacked merit and dismissed accordingly, with no costs awarded.