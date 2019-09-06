The Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto on Friday dismissed the petition of Sen. Ahmad Maccido challenging the election of Sen. Aliyu Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Maccido contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during 2019 election for Sokoto Central Senatorial District and was defeated by Wamakko.

Unsatisfied with the outcome of the election, Maccido approached the tribunal challenging the declaration of APC’s Wamakko alleging that the election was marred by irregularities and non compliance with laws.

In his judgment, Justice Peter Akhihiero, held that he petitioner was unable to discharge the burden of proof with satisfactory evidence.

Akhihiero held that the burden rely on the petitioner as the tribunal lacks powers to scrutinise documents which were not analysised by the witnesses.

The judge also upheld the preliminary objections raised by Wamakko that the petition was filed outside the 21 days stipulatation period.

Dr Hassan Liman, SAN, represented Sen. Wamakko while Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi seeved as Maccido’s Counsel.

NAN reports that Justice Akhihiero also dismissed the petition of Aminu Shagari of PDP challenging the election of Abubakar Yabo of APC for lacking in merit.

Shagari, son of former Preseident Shehu Shagari and immediate past house member contested the 2019 election for Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal has also dismissed the petition of Alhaji Ibrahim Gidado of PDP who is challenging the election of Alhaji Mustapha Abdullahi of APC for Sokoto South II Sokoto State House of Assembly.

Justice Akhihiero has also dismissed the petition of Aminu Bala-Bodinga of PDP who was challenging the election of member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, representing Bodinga South Constituency, Tukur Bala for lack of merit.

In another judgment, the tribunal has dismissed the petition by Alhaji Aliyu Lumu of APC challenging the election of Musa Miko of PDP for Tangaza Constituency in the State House of Assembly Election. (NAN)