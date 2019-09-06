Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Sokoto, on Friday dismissed the petition brought before it by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Maccido, against the election of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Wamakko is representing Sokoto North Senatorial District on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Maccido had dragged Wamakko to the tribunal, challenging his declaration as the winner of the senatorial election conducted on the 23rd of February, 2019, by the 3rd respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Maccido urged the tribunal to set aside the results of the election as he alleged that it was invalid by reasons of substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, as well as the INEC Electoral Guidelines for the conduct of the 2019 General Elections.

Delivering the Judgment, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Peter Akhimie Akhihiero, dismissed the petition, as it lacked merit and being statute-barred.

Justice Akhihiero also upheld that Senator Wamakko was duly elected and the poll was conducted by INEC in substantial compliance with the electoral laws.

He awarded N20,000 cost in favour of each of the respondents. Justice Akhihiero expressed happiness that the tribunal was the best in the country, saying, “the atmosphere has been that of peace and calmness.

“This is contrary to what obtains in other tribunals in other parts of Nigeria where some armed men were attempting to break into the tribunals.

“I must therefore commend all the counsels and the parties for being disciplined and humble.”

Reacting to the judgment on behalf of Senator Wamakko, his lead counsel, Barrister Steve Nwoke, expressed happiness that all the issues were resolved in favour of his client.

Also reacting, the lead counsel of the 2nd respondent, APC, Chief Jacob Ochidi, expressed delight that, the tribunal decided to do justice to all the issues of the petition.