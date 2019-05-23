The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed a suit seeking to stop inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29.

The suit was filed by Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and Ambrose Oworu, its presidential candidate.

In the lead judgment delivered by Joseph Ikyechi, the tribunal dismissed the application for lacking merit.

HDP and its presidential candidate in the suit sought an order from the tribunal to restrain the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, from administering the oath of office on Mr Buhari on May 29.

“A restraining order by this court is appropriate to preserve the subject matter of this petition and prevent the first respondent foisting a fiat and state of helplessness on the court and render the petition nugatory,” the motion had read.

“The law is settled that once the question of the validity of election of any person is challenged as to whether he is validly elected or not, the person is not competent to take office or assume the seat of power until the matter is dealt with.”

Respondents in the suit, which include the president, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), faulted the application and asked the tribunal to dismiss it for lacking merit.