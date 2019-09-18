Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti State has rejected the Tribunal verdict that sacked the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial district, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, and declared his predecessor, Senator Biodun Olujimi, winner.

The APC members described the judgement as a travesty of justice, saying the party won the February 23, 2019 senatorial election in the state.

In a unanimous verdict, the three-man election petition tribunal, headed by Justice Danladi Adeck, had in its judgement delivered last week cancelled votes in some units across the six local councils in the district to declare Olujimi winner.

Speaking at a meeting held in Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East local government on Wednesday, the APC stakeholders in the district, described the judgement as strange and clear negation of the wishes of the people in the senatorial district.

The APC Senatorial Chairman in the district, Hon Akin Akinbobola, who spoke on the matter, said the judgement amounted to truncating the desire of the people as demonstrated during the general election .

“We are surprised by the outcome of the tribunal; we reject it and it will not stand the test of time, because the people voted for APC.

“The outcome was meant to rob us of victory and put our party in disarray as well as raise unnecessary dust in the area, but we are not bothered,” he added.

An APC youth leader in Ekiti East, Hon. Gbade Olusegun, pointed out that Senator Adeyeye emerged through a transparent and credible election, contrary to the hard stand taken by the Tribunal.

“It was unfortunate that the tribunal acted contrary to the wishes of the people by awarding undeserved victory to the PDP candidate. We assure that the celebration by the opposition members would be shortlived.

“The tribunal had delivered its verdict, which is more or less, a joy that will soon be truncated. Senator Adeyeye is a man of the people and we will not allow the mandate given to him to be stolen by PDP.”

APC Woman leader, Hon. Rachael Ibukun, expressed the hope that the Court of Appeal will redress the what she described as “jungle justice” handed down by the tribunal.

“The judiciary is supposed to be the bastion of the common man and we are confident that what the opposition has now is a pyrrhic victory,” she said.