Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for both senatorial and House of Representatives have assured the people of the state that the victory of Governor Kayode Fayemi at the poll Tribunal, on Monday, is a divine signal that meaningful progress, development and growth will come to the state.

This was just as the Director General if Buhari/Osinbajo campaign council in the state, Olusegun Osinkolu has urged the people to support President Mohammadu Buhari’s reelection.

Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, who is APC candidate, Ekiti Central district for the 2019, congratulated Governor Fayemi saying Tribunal victory will spur him into action to make Ekiti a pride of all.

In his congratulatory message to Governor Fayemi in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, Bamidele saluted the people of the state for standing by the governor during the election, saying their supports brought about the sweet judicial victory recorded by APC.

He appealed to the governor to see the judgement as a call to duty and the need to redouble his efforts to make Ekiti a centre of excellence in education, commerce, industry and agriculture.

He appealed to the opposition to forget their political leanings and coalesce efforts with the governor for him to be able to raise Ekiti to a standard that would be of pride to all and sundry.

“Governor Fayemi’s victory was significant in so many facets. It signposted the fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not being teleguided under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Again, it buttressed the fact that Ekiti voters freely gave governor Fayemi the mandate and not that the will of the people was subverted via rigging as some politicians made the people to believe.

“As an insider in APC, I can submit that our party is incurably committed to making our state greater and I know that this judgement will serve as a veritable morale booster for the governor to raise the bar of governance

and increase the dividends of democracy to the populace.

“I want to also say that in a matter of days, our people will continue to savour the gains of governance that eluded them under the PDP ignoble reign in Ekiti and the series of democratic gains that had hitherto been enjoyed under Fayemi will be a child’s play to the ones that are coming.

“Also, governor Fayemi also approved a staggering sum of N200 million as housing and vehicle loans to teachers.

“Another N146 million had also been approved to pay backlog of arrears of core subject’s and rural allowances aside from several road projects that had been flagged off.

Speaking in the same vein, Osinkolu stated that the ruling of the Election Petition Tribunal stating that Governor Fayemi was validly elected in the July 14, 2018 election had lent credence to the unbiased nature of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

He urged Governor Fayemi to redouble efforts in making the state greater in all spheres, saying his victory confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has not be teleguiding INEC.

Osinkolu congratulated Fayemi on the victory, saying the Tribunal’ s verdict had attested to that unequivocal stand that the people of the state freely gave Ekiti governor the second term mandate and dispelled the widespread impression that it was allegedly got through fraud.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday on the victory, Osinkolu stated that the APC led government must rededicate itself to the service of the people since the judgement had further confirmed that the people of the state are behind the government.

Osinkolu applauded Fayemi for refusing to be bored down by the huge distraction the petition would have posed to him, saying the achievements recorded in 100 days signposted that the government was focused and committed to make Ekiti greater.

“The whole Ekiti people knew that Fayemi was brought back through the electoral sovereignty of the voters, who came to the reality that they were enslaved by the immediate past government.

“I want to congratulate Governor Fayemi and the good people of the state on this landmark victory. It could have been disastrous for the people of this state for the verdict to have gone the other way, because the PDP under ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose was like a plague to our dear State.

“The developmental strides being championed by Fayemi could have been reversed if the PDP had won at the Tribunal, because the first 100 days of the APC government substantiated the fact that you need a man of valour and experience to govern Ekiti, which Prof Olusola lacks.

“In spite of the nosediving and shrinking revenue base of the state, Governor Fayemi abrogated the obnoxious development levies imposed on the pupils in both public and private schools by the regime of former Governor Fayose.

“Within two weeks he came on board, he approved a sum of N200m as Vehicle and Housing loans for teachers. He also approved another N146

million to pay backlog of arrears of core and rural allowances for teachers, even when the skeptics in their warped and demented imaginations thought the governor would sack teachers.

“Aside from regular payment of salaries and other benefits to workers, Fayemi also took pains to pay part of the arrears of salaries and subventions to higher institutions owed by Fayose.

“The Tribunal’s verdict only showed that the prayers of the people had been answered, because only a fool would be wiling that these democratic dividends being enjoyed under Fayemi should cease to exist and call for the return of holocausts, whose priority is to loot the treasury”, he said.