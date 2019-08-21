Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Managing Director, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Alhaji Jamilu Isyiaku Gwamma, has revealed that a ribunal for the trial of energy debtors and other meter related frauds will soon be inaugurated by the state government.

He spoke, yesterday during a contract- signing ceremony between KEDCO the five private firms assigned to roll out the meters in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states.

Gwamma said that the tribunal, which would comprise representation from the office of the Attonery General and the security agencies in the country, , would prosecute offenders and prescribe appropriate punishments.

He therefore, appealed to all their debtors in the three franchise states to settle their outstanding bills before the inauguration of the tribunal.

The KEDCO boss stressed that there was no way their company could discharge its responsibilities of providing power to Nigerians if it had not been paid for the services rendered to the consumers.

He hinted that the roll-out of the meters would fill about 500,000 metering gap in the franchise areas of Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna states.