Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has said the judgment of the Benue State Governorship Election Tribunal is victory for the people of the state who elected him for a second term.

The governor who stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, noted that the verdict of the tribunal had confirmed the unanimous decision of Benue voters and has proved that his re-election was credible.

Ortom, however, maintained that since politics was now over, it was time for governance, even as he reiterated his administration’s willingness to collaborate with Benue sons and daughters irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin.

While thanking God Almighty for honouring him with the mandate to lead the state for another term, the governor also appreciated the leadership and members of People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state, as well as other Benue people for the support given to him before, during and after the polls.

“He specifically commended his legal team for its sterling performance during proceedings of the tribunal to secure the mandate.

“The governor declares that the victory at the tribunal is for every Benue person. He stresses that the task of building the state is the responsibility of all its people.

“Governor Ortom extends a hand of fellowship to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 governorship election, Barrister Emmanuel Jime, and other contestants in the election,” the statement read in part.