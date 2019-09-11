Joe Effiong, Uyo



Fear of unknown has gripped political leaders in Akwa Ibom State as the governorship election petition tribunal refused to openly fix the date to deliver judgement on a petition filed by Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the election of Governopr Udom Emmanuel of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Faithful of the two opposing parties, who besieged the tribunal, yesterday, were disappointed when the tribunal Chairman, Justice A. M. Yakubu, adjourned the proceedings sine die, saying a judgement date would be communicated to all parties involved in the suit.

Yakubu said all processes filed by the parties would be handled in the interest of justice and commended the counsel of both the petitioner and respondents for the proceedings.

He said the panel was comfortable in the state and had not experienced any security breach in the course of its duty, stating that there was no cause for alarm.