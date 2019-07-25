Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Senator representing Benue South district, Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday closed his case at the National/State Assembly election petition tribunal in Makurdi with a call on the tribunal to dismiss the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Chief Stephen Lawani against him.

Counsel to Moro, Kenneth Ikonne (SAN), urged the tribunal headed by Justice A. A. Adeleye to look at the various defects that manifested during proceeding on the petition filed against his client’s election stressing that the petition was discredited in many aspects.

Ikonne tendered the results that were finally collated and results declared during the 2019 senatorial election and the tribunal admitted them as other respondents’ counsel did not object to it.

While Ikonne said he would not present any witness, counsel to PDP, C. T. Mue, told the tribunal that he would call a witness on July 27.

This is even as the petitioner’s counsel, Sunday Okpale, presented 13 witnesses including the petitioner and former deputy governor of Benue State, Chief Lawani.

During proceeding, the tribunal rejected two petitioners’ applications for inclusion of more witnesses in the petition and the amendment of a witness statement, saying granting of such applications would amount to an amendment in the petition after it had been filed for 21 days.

The Tribunal adjourned the case to July 27 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, the Benue chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Sen. George Akume, on his nomination as one of the ministerial nominees by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr James Orgunga stated this in a statement and on Wednesday in Makurdi.

“Benue State warmly rejoice with our leader, Sen. George Akume on his well deserved nomination as ministerial nominee by President Muhammadu Buhari.

You have been an esteemed asset to our state and the nation from time immemorial, having offered effective and selfless service as Permanent Secretary in the state Civil Service.”