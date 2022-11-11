From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, on Friday allayed the fear of people over concern that election materials relating to the ongoing election petition tribunal might have been affected by the fire that razed the Ede South office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Agboke who featured on an interactive programme of a private radio station in Osogbo, Rave Fm, disclosed that everything relating to the case will emanate from Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), is challenging the election in 10 Local Governments including Ede South where the hoodlums razed the INEC office.

The REC said there is no cause for alarm because the fire did not touch any document in the office.

He said, “some unidentified individuals try to raze down our property in Ede but God did not allow them to have their way. They attempted to burn the entire office but it was only our conference room that was affected.

“The sensitive items in the office are intact like the Register of Voters that we intended to display on the 12th of this month, uncollected Permanent Voters Cards and many more. So nothing was lost especially sensitive and non-sensitive material in our office, except furniture in the building.

“The attack was carried out around 9am. Only God knows their motive but we have left it for the police and security operatives to unravel the intention of these people.

“On our side, we are trying to take administrative measures to prevent possible attacks. The items that we know can be vulnerable have been moved away.

“There is no link between the Osun attack and Ogun. The only common thing they have is that they carried the attack with the same pattern. They used loaves of bread soaked with petrol were used.

“No election materials related to the ongoing case at the tribunal were destroyed. Everything relating to the case will emanate from Abuja. It is not an issue at all,” Agboke assured.