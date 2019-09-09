Kelechi Hilary, Owerri

Barring any last minute change of programme, the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, Imo State, will today decide the fate of the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha and the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District

Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party’s Jones Jones Onyeriri hadve approached the tribunal protesting Okorocha’s victory in the last National Assembly elections.

Daily Sun gathered that the matter has been moved to Abuja for undisclosed reasons.

The parties have been in the tribunal with their counsels and witnesses since the judges started hearing the cases.

Evidences were also tendered before the judges closed the matter after adoption of addresses and slated judgment for today.

Other case slated for judgment concerns the House of Representatives where the victory of Kingsley Chima Uju of the Action Alliance (AA) is being challenged by three candidates; Goodluck Nanah Opiah, Obed Achilonu and Henry Okafor of the APC, PDP and APGA respectively

Daily Sun gathered that the tribunal had communicated to the concerned counsels of its desire to deliver the judgment by noon at Wuse, Zone 2, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.