Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Senator Jeremiah Useni, and his party access to the documents used for the March 9 and March 23 elections in the state.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice H. A. Saleeman, gave the order, yesterday, in Jos, after counsel to the petitioners, Sunni Odey, filed an ex-perte motion demanding INEC to allow Useni and PDP inspect the electoral materials.

In an ex-perte motion No. 001/2019, the tribunal ordered INEC to allow the PDP inspect the electoral materials before the pre-hearing session over its governorship election petition challenging the victory of Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The motion reads: “Leave and order of the tribunal permitting the Applicants, their Counsel or their agents to inspect and make copies of all polling documents relating or pertaining to the March 9, 2019 and 23 March, 2019, Plateau State governorship election in the custody of INEC.”