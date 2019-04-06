THE Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has permitted the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), Mr Aminchi Habu to serve his petition on President Muhammadu Buhari through his party, the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Habu is challenging the declaration of Buhari as the winner of the Feb. 23 presidential on the grounds that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) excluded the name of his party from the ballot paper.

Justice Abdul Aboki, who headed the three-man panel of justices of the Court of Appeal of the Tribunal made the order allowing substituted service in a ruling on an exparte application brought by the petitioners.

Counsel to the petitioners, Mr Aliyu Lemu said the exparte application arose due to his inability to effect personal service of the petition and other processes on the president because of security