Desmond Mgboh

Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has ordered the state Commissioner of Police to produce the duplicate results of the state governorship election in her possession.

Tribunal Chairman, Halima Shamaki, said CP Ahmad Iliyasu must tender the documents on August 5, 2019.

In specific, the petitioners are requesting for all the copies of election result sheets that were given to the police that served at the various polling units in the state during the the March 2019 governorship election.

Counsel to the petitioners, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), had informed the tribunal that officers of the Nigeria Police in the state were dispatched to provide security at designated polling units.

The Officer in Charge of the Legal Department of the police in the state, Sunday Ekwe, confirmed that the police had been duly served with a subpoena directing the CP to produce the duplicate copies of the result sheets that were generated from the 2019 Governorship election.

He added that they had just been served with the order while praying to be granted enough time to cross-check if the documents were in their possession.