Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State governorship and House of Assembly Petitions Tribunal, has granted the application filed by the counsel to the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Okey Amechi, for substituted service on the governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Chairman of the panel, Justice M.O Adewara, granted the leave to serve the 2nd and 3rd respondents on the wall of their buildings or by delivering same to an agent at the PDP office situated at No 98, Okigwe Road, Owerri.

The AA governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, had petitioned the election tribunal to quash the March 9 governorship election which was won by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, Ihedioha.

Nwosu is praying the tribunal to among other things “determine and thus declare that Ihedioha did not satisfy the requirement of Section 179(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) having failed to poll not less than one-quarter of all the votes cast in at least two-thirds of the local government areas in Imo State in the governorship election held on March 9, 2019.

“An order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a run-off election between the petitioners and the 2nd & 3rd respondents into the office of Governor of Imo State forthwith as prescribed under Section 179 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”