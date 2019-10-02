Chinelo Obogo

Ndukwe Iko is an industrialist and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State. He speaks on the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa, the tribunal ruling on the Abia North senatorial election, the composition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet and other national issues.

As an industrialist, you have travelled to different parts of Africa to do business, especially to South Africa. From your observation, what do you think is fueling the sustained xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other blacks in South Africa and do you think South African government tactically fuelled such attacks by the utterances of some of their leaders?

I won’t support the popular theory that the government of South Africa is tactically supporting this dastardly act. But if they are involved, then that will be too bad because they are going against the spirit of the apartheid struggle where many of them lost their lives. They are going against the struggle that made Nelson Mandela spend 27 years in prison and destroyed humanity. If you begin to kill your fellow human beings because you lack economic opportunity, then it is bad. Nigerians are being haunted everywhere; these things happen in Cameroon, Ghana, even in Cotonou. It is unfortunate because Nigeria played a major role towards the end of apartheid, contributing almost 50 percent of resources needed to dislodge the whites and establish majority rule in that country.

But do you think the FG has shown demonstrable commitment to protecting Nigerians everywhere?

I believe the government is doing better this time than the earlier xenophobic attacks on Nigerians. For almost 20 years, Nigerians have been facing xenophobic attacks in South Africa but the difference now is that other nationals were also attacked. But I hope government should diplomatically do more to halt the problem. Nigeria should do more to have the right figures of Nigerians living outside this country, then know what each and every one of them does.

The election tribunal in Abia State recently nullified the election of Senator Orji Kalu, representing Abia North. How did you receive the news given that he is your political mentor?

It wasn’t strange news to me. I know that after the election, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa would go to court. I was in the collation room, I spoke with him and we greeted. I knew the feeling and the general response to the result from his camp tilted towards going to court. But we the APC in Abia North knew that we have legitimate victory that will stand the test of time. If we will have to do a rerun after the Appeal Court ruling, I know Orji will still win.

What gives you such confidence?

Abia North is made up of five LGAs namely Umunneochi, Isiukwuato, Bende, Ohafia and Arochukwu. Before now and each time, there is an election, Orji would cruise to victory in Bende. He will struggle a little in Ohafia and Arochukwu. But Isiukwuato and Umunneochi will present a fierce battle between the leading parties. But this time was different; this is because in Isikwuato, we have the Minister of Mines and Steel, Uche Ogah. It is his local government and he delivered it for the party and for our candidates. Then in Umunneochi, we have one of the strongest female political figures in Nigeria today in Nkeiruka Onyejiocha. In Bende, Orji’s home LGA, he always wins there, and coming to Ohafia, he has people like us who will always deliver Ohafia to APC. Coming to Arochukwu, Orji has never lost in that local government in a fair and free election. So, we don’t have fears and that is the basis for my confidence.

What is your assessment on the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu?

It is a pity that things are like they are in Abia at the moment. I have met Governor Ikpeazu several times and in each of our meetings, I have always been very frank and open to him. I have always told him that being the governor is an opportunity for him to stamp his feet on the sands of time. I told him that the Ngwa clan had been clamouring to govern Abia State and that he has been the chosen one to occupy that position. I told him that if he allows eight years to go without any noticeable achievement, history would judge him very badly. Ikpeazu should put his acts together and deliver good governance in Abia State. Majority of Abians I interact with everyday are not happy with the state government’s performance in so many aspects.

Perhaps the biggest sin of the governor, as some people have been saying, is non-payment of salaries…

I am an employer of labour and I know how painful it is if you don’t pay your workers. The biggest problem with the people in governance is mediocrity. It is evil for somebody to work for you for 30 days and you refuse to pay him. How do you expect him to feed his family or take care of his bills? I don’t see a governor that should sleep well not paying his workers’ salaries. It is evil.

It may be too early to talk about this but do you think the Igbo are well organised to stake a claim for the presidency in 2023?

2023 is still a long way to go but I think the game started after the last election. The South East is not politically strong enough to aspire for presidency. As a politician, I can tell you that to aspire for presidency, you need a strong political structure; you need a national reach and other factors like finance. You need a lot of handshake across regions. The Yoruba are better positioned than the Igbo for the presidency going by the government of today. They are controlling more than 40 percent of governance where you have a vice president and speaker of the House from the South West. Out of the four top offices, they have two. The highest position the South East is enjoying in the National Assembly is the Chief whip, which is even a party position, not even a national position. So, it will be very difficult for them in 2023.

What plans do you have for 2023?

I wasn’t inactive in the 2019 election but I was active to produce a senator for APC for Abia North and to also enthrone an APC governor in Abia State. We didn’t succeed in the governorship election but we won in Abia North. In 2023, I will contest but I have not made up my mind on what position to vie for.