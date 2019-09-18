The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Owerri on Wednesday, nullified the election of the House of Representatives member for Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe Federal Constituency, Obinna Onwubuariri.

He was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2015 and is presently a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In her judgment, chairman of the panel, R. Harriman, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh poll in the federal constituency within 90 days from the date of the judgment.

According to the judge, the petitioner, Princess Miriam Onuoha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was able to prove her petition beyond a reasonable doubt.

She averred that the INEC and the first respondent were unable to defend the allegations of over-voting, mutilation of figures and reduction of the petitioner’s votes as alleged by the petitioner.

The panel, therefore, instructed that the first respondent’s certificate of return be withdrawn immediately.

Harriman said that the declaration of the PDP candidate as winner of the February 23 election, was done in utter disregard of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended.

Answering questions from newsmen after the judgement, the petitioner’s aide, Israel Onyema, contended that his principal won the election in the three local government areas that make up the federal constituency.