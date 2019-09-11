Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

The presidential election petition tribunal has struck out some paragraphs contained in the petition filed by PDP and Atiku wherein serious allegations of corruption, bribery, and aligned acts of criminality were made against security officers, individuals and persons who were not joined as parties to the petition. The tribunal held that it lacked the powers to proceed with the petition without hearing from such persons and individuals. Justice Mohammed Garba held that doing so will breach their rights to fair hearing as provided for under section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.