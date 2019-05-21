Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The National/State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital has dismissed the petition filed by the senatorial candidate of the Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance, (APDA), Alhaji Usman Abubakar (Young Alhaji) challenging the election of Comrade Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Recall that Abubakar, some days ago had hinted of his intention to withdraw his petition against Moro at the tribunal.

Ruling on the application for withdrawal brought before the tribunal by the petitioner’s counsel, Mr Bem Aboho, the Tribunal chairman, Justice A A Adeleye, said after a careful consideration of the application and the accompanying processes, the court decided to strike out the petition.

Adeleye said the tribunal considered it necessary to take the decision because all the parties (petitioners and the respondents) in the case had no objection to the application.

Earlier, counsel to the petitioner, Mr Bem Aboho, had told the court that his client and the second petitioner (APDA) were no longer desirous of going ahead with the petition.

Aboho said the petitioner/applicant deposed to three affidavits in support of the application for withdrawal while the chairman of the second petitioner, APDA deposed to the other three, making a total number of affidavits to be six.

He said the first and second petitioners would adopt the written addresses filed in respect of the application and urged the tribunal to strike out the petition.

Mr Ishaku Vongjen who held brief for Moro’s lead counsel, Kenneth Ikonne (SAN) said he had no objection to the application for withdrawal and asked the court to wave the first respondent’s inability to file an affidavit in respect the withdrawal.

Vongjen urged the court to strike out the petition as requested by the petitioner’s counsel in the interest of justice.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Mr Barnabas Iorhee, who stood in for Emeka Ingige, (SAN), and the counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Nathans Gwebe, all consented to the position of Mr Ishaku Vongjen on the application for withdrawal and requested the court to wave their inability to file affidavits.

Speaking on the withdrawal of the petition, Moro’s counsel, Mr Ishaku Vongjen, said it has set the pace for mutual political understanding and good relationships in the Benue South Senatorial District.