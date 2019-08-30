PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi has upheld the election of Mansur, Manu Soro, member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal at its sitting on Friday ruled that ‎Mansur Manu Soro was eligible to contest the election and was the duly elected member to represent the constituency.

The unanimous ruling was given by the three-man panel chaired by Justice B.M Tukur, assisted by Justice Bennet J.Ilaumo and Justice T.B Adegoke.

According to the tribunal, the three issues for determination were resolved in favour of the 1st respondent, Mansur Manu Soro.

“All the reliefs claimed by the petitioners against the respondent failed and were refused.

“The 1st respondent’s return as the winner of Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency seat of Bauchi State is hereby upheld,” the tribunal ruled.

It could be recalled that, Dayyabu Chiroma and his party, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) filed a petition challenging Soro’s eligibility to contest and his declaration as the winner of the election.

The APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were joined as second and third respondents in the petition.