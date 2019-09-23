Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The election of the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori as member representing Okpe constituency was on Monday upheld by the election petitions tribunal sitting in Asaba.

Presiding judge, Justice S. M. J. Usman who read the tribunal judgment, held that Oborevwori who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9, 2019 election is the true winner of the election as declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Usman held that the petition brought before it by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Akpojaro Harrison Ogaga lacked merit.

According to the Judge, the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond every reasonable doubt and therefore struck it out.

Reacting to the judgement, Oborevwori said his faith in God never failed him, and dedicated his victory to God and his constituents.

The Speaker who extended hands of fellowship to his opponents, restated his confidence in the judiciary as the beckon of hope for the common man.

He noted that the victory at the election petition tribunal was a true reflection of the wishes of his constituents, adding that the affirmation of his victory at the polls by the tribunal is a call for greater service.

The Speaker promised to continue to strive to improve on the well-being of the people of the constituency, thanking the people of Okpe for their continued support and prayers for him and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.