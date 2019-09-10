Fred Itua, Abuja

The National and House of Assembly Tribunal, sitting in Benin, Edo State capital, has upheld the February 23, 2019 election of Senator Clifford Ordia.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by John Inegbedion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Ordia of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In its unanimous judgment, the tribunal held that the petitioner and his witness did not prove the allegations of corrupt practices as required by law against the respondent.

It subsequently went ahead and expunged the evidence of some witnesses. According to the tribunal, they were doctored and therefore not worthy of belief.

The tribunal further stated that the video clip showed to it was not worthy of probative value as no witness spoke to the video. It further said that the face of the person seen thumb printing what was alleged to be ballot papers were not seen.

On the issue of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and guild lines, the tribunal held that the petitioners failed to prove their case against the respondent. The petition was therefore dismissed.