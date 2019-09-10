Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday upheld the election of Chairman Senate Committee on Land Transport, Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North in the National Assembly on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The unanimous judgement of the panel, read by Justice Sambo Daka, on the petition, marked EPT/OY/SEN/09/2019, said the petitioners Mulikat Adeola-Akande and the party that presented her for the National Assembly poll, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), failed to prove their petition beyond reasonable doubt. The panel also comprises Justice Anthony Akpovi (Chairman) and Justice Chinyere Ani.

The panel also awarded a cost of N150,000 against the petitioners, and refused to grant the request of the petitioners for damages.

Buhari, who served as chairman Senate Committee of ICT and Cybercrimes in the eighth National Assembly, won the election with over 18,338 votes to defeat Adeola-Akande as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).