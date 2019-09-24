The National and State Assemblies Election Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto has dismissed the petitions against two lawmakers, Alhaji Malami Muhammad, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto South II and Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sabon Birni South.

The two lawmakers were declared winners of the Sokoto South II and Sabon Birni South constituencies in Sokoto State House of Assembly during the 2019 general elections.

Challenging the declaration of Muhammad, Alhaji Aminu Gidadawa, the APC candidate in the election said the PDP lawmaker was not duly elected as he did not score the majority of lawful votes cast.

Also, Alhaji Adamu Gatawa, candidate of the PDP for the Sabon Birni South state assembly election challenged the declaration of Ibrahim, as the winner of the election on the same ground.

However, the tribunal in its judgments dismissed the two petitions for lack of merit.

A member of the tribunal, Justice I. Iwodi, who delivered the judgment in the petition filed against Muhammad, stated that the petitioner failed to prove his allegations beyond reasonable doubt.