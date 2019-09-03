Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The State and National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Makurdi has dismissed the petition by Dickson Pawa of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) against Hon Richard Gbande of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as member House of Representative (Ukum/Katsina-ala/Logo).

In a judgement delivered by Honourable Justice M. A. Onyetenu (Member I), the Tribunal held that Pawa, a former ADC to former Governor Suswam failed to join in his petition, parties he made criminal allegations against.

The Tribunal also held that the petitioners failed to establish their case to warrant judgment to be entered in their favour.