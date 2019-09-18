John Adams, Minna

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Minna on Wednesday upheld the election of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and declared that the petitions of the PDP and its candidate, Umar Nasko lack merit.

On the allegation by the petitioners that the March 9 governorship election in the state in 2019 was marred with intimidation, violence, vote-buying and other act of irregularities, the tribunal held that the petition was “bereft of evidence and was bound to fail on arrival.”