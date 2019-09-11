Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday, upheld the election of Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North in the National Assembly on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The unanimous judgement of the panel, read by Justice Sambo Daka, on the petition, marked EPT/OY/SEN/09/2019, said the petitioners Mulikat Adeola-Akande and the party that presented her for the National Assembly poll, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), failed to prove their petition beyond reasonable doubt. The panel also comprises Justice Anthony Akpovi (Chairman) and Justice Chinyere Ani.

The panel also awarded a cost of N150,000 against the petitioners, and refused to grant the request of the petitioners for damages.

In the same vein, National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti has nullified the election that produced Dayo Adeyeye the winner of the National Assembly election in Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Subsequently, the tribunal, in a unanimous verdict, declared former minority leader and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Biodun Olujimi winner of the poll.

Delivering the judgement, the three-man tribunal, led by Justice D. D. Adeck nullified elections in some polling units to declare Olujimi the authentic winner of the polls.

Eventually, Olujimi polled a total of 54,894 to emerge victorious over the Senate Committee Chairman on Media and Publicity, who polled 52,243.